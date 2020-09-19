emmys

Emmy show will include $2.8M donation to fight child hunger

With 23 Emmys being handed out and the academy committing $500,000, that will mean a donation of $2.8 million to No Kid Hungry.
By Lynn Elber
LOS ANGELES -- Every Emmy Award handed out Sunday will come with something extra - a $100,000 donation to fight child hunger.

The Television Academy announced Friday that each network and streaming service competing on the telecast has pledged the donation for every Emmy they win.

With 23 Emmys being handed out and the academy committing $500,000, that will mean a donation of $2.8 million to No Kid Hungry, a group working to relieve child hunger brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

RELATED | 2020 Emmys predictions
EMBED More News Videos

2020 Emmy Awards: A look at the unprecedented virtual show and how the Academy is making it happen.



The 72nd Emmy Awards air Sunday at 5 p.m. on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting from Staples Center in Los Angeles and winners will accept their awards from remote locations, but little beyond that has been revealed about what will happen during the show that is being put on under unique pandemic circumstances.

VIDEO: Emmy Awards might be "beautiful disaster," Jimmy Kimmel says

EMBED More News Videos

This year's Prime Time Emmy Awards, airing Sunday night on ABC, might be a "beautiful disaster," third-time host Jimmy Kimmel admits.



The HBO limited series "Watchmen" is the top nominee.

Guests set to appear include Anthony Anderson, Mindy Kaling, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Patrick Stuart, RuPaul and Oprah Winfrey.

Click here for the full list of Emmy nominees

Tune in to On The Red Carpet at the Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 20, (check local listings) and watch the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesemmystelevisionjimmy kimmelprimetime emmy awards
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
EMMYS
Emmys, live and virtual: 'What could possibly go wrong?'
'The Mandalorian' is 'setting the bar too high,' star says
See who's slated to to appear at 2020 Emmys
2020 Emmy predictions when predicting the future is folly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found in Virginia identified as missing Raleigh man Andy Banks
Trump's list of possible Supreme Court nominees
Black mom wants answers after handcuffed by police in bathrobe
LATEST: 1,229 more COVID-19 cases reported in NC
Forecast: Breezy, cool weekend with highs dropping to 60s
President Trump to campaign in Fayetteville today
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
Show More
Durham man killed, wife seriously injured when car crashes into motorcycle
Beta spurs hurricane watch for Texas, expected to strengthen
What's next for the Supreme Court after Ginsburg's death?
Louisburg man charged in choking death of father, deputies say
NC politicians remember legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
More TOP STORIES News