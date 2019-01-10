Escape from Raleigh to Prague on a budget

Fortunately, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between Raleigh and Prague, at least according to travel site Skyscanner.
Here's a list of flights, hotels, restaurants and local attractions in Prague to get you started.
Flight deals to Prague
Currently, the cheapest flights between Raleigh and Prague are if you leave on Feb. 12 and return from the Czech Republic on Feb. 19. Finnair currently has tickets for $590, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had in January. If you fly out of Raleigh on Jan. 20 and return from Prague on Jan. 27, SWISS can get you there and back for $611 roundtrip.
Top Prague hotels
To plan your stay, here are a couple of Prague's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Mosaic House (Odboru 4)
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, consider The Mosaic House. The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $64.
The Sophie's Hostel (Melounova 2)
There's also the 4.8-star rated The Sophie's Hostel, which has rooms for $16/night.
This hostel is located near the Czech National Museum, Czech Technical University, Wenceslas Square and the Prague National Theatre.
Local restaurant picks
If you're looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Prague has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a few from Skyscanner's listings to help you get started.
Potrefena Husa Hybernska (Dlazdena 1003/7 110)
Let's start with the basics: where to get a drink. For a popular option, check out Potrefena Husa Hybernska, which has an average of five stars out of seven reviews on Skyscanner.
"This restaurant is great especially for students and backpackers and budget travelers," wrote visitor Emily.
SaSaZu (Bubenske Nabrezi 306)
If you're looking for a local favorite restaurant pick, head to SaSaZu, with 4.9 stars from seven reviews.
"Both club and high-end Asian fusion restaurant, a night at stylish SaSaZu is always an unforgettable experience," wrote reviewer Clare. "Food is inspired by dishes from Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia, and after dinner the party gets started around 10 p.m. and continues until the small hours."
U Medvidku (Na Perstyne, 345/7)
Also worth considering is U Medvidku.
"Great value and authentic," wrote Marie. "I lived in Prague for a year and took family and friends there any time someone was visiting. Both tourists and locals eat at Medviku so you know it's legit."
Featured Prague attractions
To round out your trip, Prague offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are some top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.
The Charles Bridge
First up is The Charles Bridge.
Joining the Lesser Side with Old Town, The Charles Bridge is famously the best spot for viewing the Prague Castle.
Prague Castle (Prague 11908)
The Prague Castle is another popular destination.
Perhaps the most beautiful sight east of Paris, the Prague Castle was the original seat of power in Bohemia, the home of Czech royalty. The former royal compound is actually a series of castles, with a cathedral and several gardens and plazas at the center.
Old Town Square
Lastly, spend some time at Old Town Square.
Aptly named for its location in the Old Town quarter of Prague, Old Town Square is the oldest and most populated square in this historic city. While there are a number of architectural styles that can be seen throughout the space, the dominating figure is the Church of Our Lady before Tyn, a massive Gothic structure completed in the 15th century.