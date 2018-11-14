Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Flood Watch
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
Sports
Weather
Politics
Health
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
ABC11 Influencers
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Excitement builds as CMA Awards near
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4689090" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
The industry's biggest stars are in Nashville for the Country Music Awards.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WTVD
Wednesday, November 14, 2018 05:27PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVD) --
The industry's biggest stars are in Nashville for the Country Music Awards.
Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are hosting for the 11th consecutive year.
Related Topics:
entertainment
CMA Awards
country music awards
Nashville
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oysters and beer, jazz and techno: 3 budget-friendly events in Durham this weekend
'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' to air on ABC next week
'Bachelor' baby on the way! Arie and Lauren expecting
Holiday magic returns to Disneyland
'Rhinestone Rembrandt' designs for some of Nashville's biggest stars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Victims in Johnston Co. triple murder were family members, friends of suspect
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence in LA
Shocked Lumberton residents remain 'hopeful' missing girl found safe
Woman hit from behind, robbed outside TJ Maxx in Wake Forest
Raleigh neighborhood collaborative looks to help displaced fire victims
NC State adds Jim Valvano name to storied Reynolds Coliseum
Intermittent fasting: What is it and is it right for you?
Yoga studio to stretch into the heart of Raleigh during Christmas Parade
Show More
Clayton Riverwalk closed, greenway flooded from recent rainfall
4th suspect sought in murder of CA man found inside burning car
Get a call asking you to confirm a purchase? Don't get scammed
49ers fan missing after Monday Night Football Game at Levi's Stadium
Feds warn of health insurance fraud
More News