Explore the best of Mexico City with cheap flights from Raleigh

Looking for an adventure in one of the world's great megacities, but without the hassle of flying halfway around the world? Mexico City is North America's largest, at over 8 million people (and more than twice that number in the greater metro area).It's the oldest capital city in the Americas, rich in history and culture, and a major economic center in the region today. In addition to Aztec ruins, the city has the world's largest single-metropolitan concentration of museums, plus extensive art galleries, concert halls, and theaters. And the city's 16 boroughs and many colorful neighborhoods offer an abundance of shopping, restaurants, bars, and nightlife.Fortunately, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between Raleigh and Mexico City, at least according to travel site Skyscanner Here's a list of flights, hotels, restaurants and local attractions in Mexico City to get you started.---The cheapest flights between Raleigh and Mexico City are if you leave on November 29 and return from Mexico on December 3. Frontier Airlines currently has tickets for $290, roundtrip.There are also deals to be had in February. If you fly out of Raleigh on February 7 and return from Mexico City on February 11, Frontier Airlines can get you there and back for $292 roundtrip.Regarding where to stay, here are some of Mexico City's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do, and customer satisfaction.If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The Four Seasons Mexico City . The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $179.Set in the heart of Mexico City on the busy Paseo de la Reforma, this luxury hotel is close to the Monumento a los Ninos Heroes and Monumento a los Heroes de la Independencia.If you're looking to splurge on top quality, try The St. Regis Mexico City , which has rooms for $255/night.If you're looking to snag a bite at one of Mexico City's many quality eateries, here are two popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner's listings that will help keep you satiated.One of Mexico City's most popular restaurants is El Moro , which has an average of 4.8 stars out of 17 reviews on Skyscanner."Delicious churros," wrote visitor Claudia. "This tranquil little place serves delicious, crispy flaky churros that are best eaten dipped in a hot chocolate sauce."Another popular dining destination is Panaderia Rosetta , with 4.9 stars from 10 reviews."This is the sister bakery to Rosetta," wrote reviewer Leila. "It's a very cozy breakfast spot with only a few bar stools for seating. Get there early to get your hands on the good pastries."Mexico City is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are some popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.First up is The Palacio de Bellas Artes Inaugurated in 1934, the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City is a major cultural center where you can attend poetry readings, operas, dance recitals, art shows and more. Its construction began in 1904 but took three decades to complete due to the Mexican Revolution and complications during the building process."The place in itself is a beauty," wrote visitor Analu. "The lobby feels like you've stepped back in time. The museum is well worth the visit." El Zocalo is another popular destination.El Zocalo in Mexico City is known as the third-largest square in the world and it is the main plaza in the middle of downtown. This site has strong historic significance to the local people. Zocalo has been used as a central gathering place since the rule of the Aztecs.