Family says 13-year-old Broadway star died from massive asthma attack

CHELSEA, Manhattan -- Eyewitness News is learning what caused the death of a 13-year-old Broadway star.Laurel Griggs' grandfather says she suffered from obstructive lung disease and died after a massive asthma attack last week.Griggs made her Broadway debut at age six alongside Scarlett Johansson in 'Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.'Griggs is best known for a 17-month run as Ivanka in 'Once the Musical.'A remembrance service was held Sunday afternoon in Chelsea to celebrate Griggs' life.