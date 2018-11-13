Family and learning events worth seeking out in Durham this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
The Durham Art Walk Holiday Market
The Durham Art Walk Holiday Market features local artists, live music, restaurants and shopping in Center City. This year's event also features a kids zone, outdoor entertainment and vendors along with a food and beverage court.
When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.
Where: 120 Morris St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Ziplining at Xtreme Ziplines
Xtreme Ziplines is currently offering its eight-line experience for more than 30 percent off. Available for all ages, Xtreme Zipline carries participants at speeds up to 35 miles per hour. The zipline canopy features 10 lines and a 60-foot tower. Educational tours are also available
Where: Xtreme Ziplines, 7460 Highway 98 / Wake Forest Road
Price: $67.50 (32 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
Diving Lessons at Duke Diving Club
Join an experienced instructor for lessons on proper diving techniques for for more than 40 percent off the going rate. The Duke Diving Club also focuses on safety basics during this comprehensive program.
Where: 326 Towerview Drive, Duke University - West Campus
Price: $44.50 (44 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
Notasium Play Space and Music School
Last but not least, Notasium Play Space and Music School is currently offering introductory music lesson for nearly 50 percent off. In class, kids are taught the fundamentals of playing the instrument of their choice in an interactive play space.
Where: 3750 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd.
Price: $24 (45 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal