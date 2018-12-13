ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Family and learning events worth seeking out in Raleigh this week | Hoodline

Photos: Eventbrite

By Hoodline
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From two city scavenger hunts to a deal on karate classes, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Up to 54% Off Karate Classes at Saint-Cyr Dojo





In a deal through Groupon, participants can receive up to a 58 percent discount off the original price for one month of karate classes for one or two kids at Saint-Cyr Dojo.

The studio holds classes for kids aged 3 and over, as well as for adults. In addition to instructing students on martial arts, it teaches patience, discipline, self-control and respect.

Where: 916 Rock Quarry Road, Southeast Raleigh
Price: $52 for one (48 percent discount); $83 for two (58 percent discount)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 47% Off Adventure Walk from Wacky Walks





Next, you can receive up to a 52 percent discount off the original price on tickets for two, four or six people for Adventure Walk from Wacky Walks.

According to Groupon, "Wacky Walks turns traditional city walking tours into hilarious results. Each walk is a competition as players, with smartphones in hand, follow along with brain teasers, maps, and prompts to reach checkpoints around town." Winners are awarded the titles of king and queen.

Where: 1 E. Edenton St., Central Raleigh
Price: $21 (47 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

58% Off Scavenger Hunt Adventure from ZeeTours





Lastly, in this deal through Groupon, participants can save 62 percent off the original price on tickets for a Scavenger Hunt Adventure for one team from ZeeTours.

The company explains, "Using the app on your smartphone, you can explore a new area, solve puzzles, complete challenges, and learn local history, all while competing against other players."

Where: 2 E. South St., Central Raleigh
Price: $19 (62 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineRaleigh
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: See who's getting inducted
See who's performing on New Year's Rockin' Eve
4 ways to enjoy your week in Raleigh
'Prep & Landing' to air on ABC
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Retiring State Rep. Michaux reflects on four decades of public service
Michael Cohen to speak exclusively on 'GMA'
Missed evidence in Robeson case prompts investigation, spotlights rape-kit backlogs
Raleigh city workers struggle to contain erupting fire hydrant
NC locations among those affected by nationwide bomb threats
Raleigh baseball community rallies around coach fighting cancer
Duke student says man raped her at knifepoint at campus apartment
That gift card you just bought may already have been spent
Show More
The Great Raleigh Trolley is the hottest holiday ticket in town
Man charged in killing of 71-year-old Johnston County woman
Air Force Veteran and his dog win $10,000 in grant money for local rescue
Fayetteville forced to cut power to motel residents over safety concerns
Penn professor: Stethoscopes are loaded with bacteria
More News