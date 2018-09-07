ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Family: Rapper Mac Miller has died at age 26

A death investigation is underway at rapper Mac Miller's Studio City home, authorities said on Friday. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
Mac Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26.

A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday and there are no further details available on how he died.

Law enforcement vehicles were seen parked along Valleycrest Drive near the home of the rapper, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick.

A death investigation was underway Friday at the Studio City home of rapper Mac Miller.



Back in May, McCormick was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence following a crash in Studio City.

McCormick and pop star Ariana Grande had broken up earlier that month, with Grande tweeting afterward: "pls take care of yourself."

McCormick's last tweet was posted on 6:45 p.m. Thursday about his upcoming tour, set to begin in October.
MORE: Rapper Mac Miller arrested on suspicion of DUI after Studio City hit-and-run
