Family: Rapper Mac Miller has died at age 26

LOS ANGELES --Mac Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26.
A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday and there are no further details available on how he died.
Law enforcement vehicles were seen parked along Valleycrest Drive near the home of the rapper, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick.
Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller— J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018
This is a message for anybody in this game that’s going through something. If you don’t feel right, if you feel you have a substance problem, if you need a ear to vent to. If you uncomfortable talking to people around you. Please reach out to me.— J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018
Back in May, McCormick was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence following a crash in Studio City.
McCormick and pop star Ariana Grande had broken up earlier that month, with Grande tweeting afterward: "pls take care of yourself."
pls take care of yourself— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 17, 2018
McCormick's last tweet was posted on 6:45 p.m. Thursday about his upcoming tour, set to begin in October.
MORE: Rapper Mac Miller arrested on suspicion of DUI after Studio City hit-and-run
Go get tickets for tour.— Mac (@MacMiller) September 7, 2018
Thundercat
J.I.D.
I’m bringing a band.
The show is going to be special every night.
I wish it started tomorrow.
It starts October 27th.https://t.co/RGYZC5DTza