Fans camping out now for Wednesday's BTS Summer Stage concert in Central Park

Trust us we’re just as excited as you are about the #BTS (방탄소년단) @bts_bighit concert @SummerStage next Wednesday, but...



For your safety, camping in the concrete jungle is not permitted. Please don’t pitch tents ⛺️ in or outside #CentralPark. #NYC #BTSarmy pic.twitter.com/g2feQF1TX0 — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) May 10, 2019

NEW YORK -- Fans of the world-famous K-Pop group BTS started camping out for their concert in Central Park -- one week early.About 20 people were camped out Friday night at 72 Street and 5th Ave just outside Summer Stage at Central Park awaiting ABC's Good Morning America Summer Concert, which kicks off next Wednesday with BTS.Fans are not allowed to pitch tents but have fold-up chairs and blankets."For your safety, camping in the concrete jungle is not permitted. Please don't pitch tents in or outside #CentralPark," the NYPD's 19th Precinct tweeted.Some fans have been on line since Wednesday, May 8. Again, concert is on Wednesday, May 15.Tickets were free and are sold out.All other concerts will be free and open to the public and will take place on Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.