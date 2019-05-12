Arts & Entertainment

Fans camping out now for Wednesday's BTS Summer Stage concert in Central Park

EMBED <>More Videos

Fans of the world-famous K-Pop group BTS started camping out for their concert in Central Park -- one week early.

NEW YORK -- Fans of the world-famous K-Pop group BTS started camping out for their concert in Central Park -- one week early.

About 20 people were camped out Friday night at 72 Street and 5th Ave just outside Summer Stage at Central Park awaiting ABC's Good Morning America Summer Concert, which kicks off next Wednesday with BTS.

Fans are not allowed to pitch tents but have fold-up chairs and blankets.

"For your safety, camping in the concrete jungle is not permitted. Please don't pitch tents in or outside #CentralPark," the NYPD's 19th Precinct tweeted.



Some fans have been on line since Wednesday, May 8. Again, concert is on Wednesday, May 15.

Tickets were free and are sold out.

All other concerts will be free and open to the public and will take place on Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Click here for the entire lineup.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citygmamusic newsgood morning america
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Neighbors of Raleigh airline pilot react to triple murder charges
Bruins beat Hurricanes 6-2 in second game of series
Multiple units respond to farm fire in Sampson County
Blood found in apartment of suspect in Maleah Davis' disappearance
Weekend storms will likely impact graduation, Mother's Day plans
Raleigh pilot charged with killing 3 in Kentucky in 2015
Man accused of hitting NC deputy, another man with car
Show More
Thrive NC to Mother's Day events, things to do this weekend
Drive-by shooting pierces home in Wake Forest, nearly hits child
Duke University holds 2019 commencement
Bond set for suspect in Maleah Davis' disappearance
UNC Chapel Hill holds 2019 spring commencement
More TOP STORIES News