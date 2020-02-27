Arts & Entertainment

Viral Fayetteville couple to tie the knot during Strahan, Sara and Keke Show on Friday

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Millions will watch the Fayetteville couple that went viral around Christmas time tie the knot during Friday afternoon's viewing of the Strahan, Sara and Keke Show (SSK Show).

The couple's proposal first went viral right around Christmas time when Joshua Powell asked a series of wedding-related questions which ultimately lead to him asking "How would you finish this -- will you marry me?" Where Kiana Myrick said, "Yes I will," without realizing he was serious.

RELATED: Survey says 'I do:' Fayetteville holiday proposal during game of Family Feud captures hearts

The viral video has garnered well over 3 million views and more than 15,000 shares.


Thursday afternoon, the couple spoke with ABC11 on Facetime from New York City. The SSK Show planned their dream wedding in just five days for "Our Big Fast TV Wedding." The only catch is viewers are selecting Kiana's dress.

"I'm thrilled overall to have this opportunity. Many would love to have it," said Myrick. "I'm truly grateful."

Kiana is a nursing student at Duke University and Josh is a Criminal Justice major at North Carolina A&T. The high school sweethearts get the unique opportunity of showing the world their love story.

"It's a dream come true. She's the woman of my dreams. As long as she's happy, I'm overjoyed," said Powell.

The couple had been together since high school, come 2021, the two will be known as the #powercouple.

To view the wedding, tune into ABC11 on Friday at 1 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfayettevillegmaviral videofayetteville newswedding proposalmichael strahanwedding
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Why a face mask isn't your best defense against coronavirus
Man accused of sexually assaulting NC State student in dorm
Raleigh mom explains how she overcame postpartum depression
How to spot scams during the 2020 Census
Amy Klobuchar to host Town Hall in Raleigh
Raleigh wedding planner reveals wedding trends for 2020
WCPSS follows guidelines from CDC, health department for coronavirus
Show More
Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
Cary driver charged in crash that killed 3 construction workers
Police search for man after break-ins at Durham shopping center
Pregnant women not getting flu vaccines, doctors say
Man wanted for Durham stabbing, break-in: Police
More TOP STORIES News