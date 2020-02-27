Viral Fayetteville couple to tie the knot during Strahan, Sara and Keke Show on Friday

The couple's proposal first went viral right around Christmas time when Joshua Powell asked a series of wedding-related questions which ultimately lead to him asking "How would you finish this -- will you marry me?" Where Kiana Myrick said, "Yes I will," without realizing he was serious.
RELATED: Survey says 'I do:' Fayetteville holiday proposal during game of Family Feud captures hearts
The viral video has garnered well over 3 million views and more than 15,000 shares.
Thursday afternoon, the couple spoke with ABC11 on Facetime from New York City. The SSK Show planned their dream wedding in just five days for "Our Big Fast TV Wedding." The only catch is viewers are selecting Kiana's dress.
"I'm thrilled overall to have this opportunity. Many would love to have it," said Myrick. "I'm truly grateful."
Kiana is a nursing student at Duke University and Josh is a Criminal Justice major at North Carolina A&T. The high school sweethearts get the unique opportunity of showing the world their love story.
"It's a dream come true. She's the woman of my dreams. As long as she's happy, I'm overjoyed," said Powell.
The couple had been together since high school, come 2021, the two will be known as the #powercouple.
To view the wedding, tune into ABC11 on Friday at 1 p.m.