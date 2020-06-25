Fayetteville drive-in movie theater prepares for opening night

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Final preparations are underway in Fayetteville for the opening night at Omni Drive-In Outdoor Cinema this Friday.Employees have spent all week testing the sound and picture quality. Operations at the Omni Cinema along the Sycamore Dairy Rd have been shut down for several months to renovate the eight screen, all digital discount movie theatre, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit."I had no money coming in at all. It was good to get Mountasia open and get money coming in," said Dean Melvin. "It's been really tough you know?"The owner wanted to put employees back to work and his resources to good use. He decided what better way to do that than to launch a drive-in movie theatre in the parking lot of the Omni Theatre. The parking lot can hold 250 cars. Omni Plaza General Manager Mark Hall said his team has worked between eight to ten hours a day to get things ready."We've had a lot of the community come through, locals and stuff. They are excited to come out and eat a corn dog, popcorn and cold drink while watching a movie," said Hall.Restrooms and concessions will be available inside. For months, moviegoers have only been able to enjoy movies from the comfort of their home. Melvin said this outdoor movie creates a safe zone during the pandemic."We're not closing. Lot of theatres are closing because of this. Restaurants and other small businesses. We have been here 30 years and we aren't going anywhere," said Melvin.Friday is opening night. The first move is set to start at 8:30 p.m. The owner plans to show movies every weekend this summer.