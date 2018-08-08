ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fayetteville man plans 50th anniversary celebration with $200,000 lottery prize

Fayetteville man wins top prize on Panthers scratch-off ticket.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Henry Lipsey did not think he was having a very good day.

He is in a senior bowling league in Fayetteville and did not win any of his games. But his luck turned around when he stopped by a store and bought a scratch-off ticket.

Lipsey scored a $200,000 top prize in the new Carolina Panthers lottery game.



"I scanned the first ticket and didn't win anything," Lipsey said. "When I scanned the second ticket it said, 'Go to lottery headquarters.' I turned it over and scratched it. When I saw the helmet and the number, I got a big smile on my face. I was a happy camper."

The Army veteran is planning to use some of his winnings to take his wife on a Caribbean cruise and celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

"We're going to go to the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos Islands," Lipsey said. "We've been married a long time... I always say, 'Happy wife, happy life.'"

NC Education Lottery teams up with Panthers
The North Carolina Education Lottery is teaming up with the Carolina Panthers to give football fans a shot at a luxury suite for all 2019 home games.


Lipsey's wife and daughter joined him in claiming the prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After taxes and withholdings, he took home $141,003.

The Carolina Panthers tickets can also be entered into three second-chance drawings for V.I.P. experiences at a Panthers game.
