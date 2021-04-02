Carolina Comeback

Fayetteville's Cameo Art House Theatre opens its doors to public for first time in a year

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fayetteville's Cameo Art House Theatre reopens for 1st time in a year

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A staple of downtown Fayetteville is turning its projectors back on and opening its doors to patrons for the first time in more than a year.

The Cameo Art House Theatre is set to have film showtimes starting at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Despite Governor Roy Cooper allowing movie theaters to re-open in October 2020, owners Chris and Nasim Kuenzel chose to remain closed.

Manager James Throssel told ABC11 the decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the COVID-19 metrics.


"We feel like we've gotten to the point where vaccinations are rolling out, and we can do it safely and comfortably for our patrons," Throssel said.

Instead, the longtime downtown business has relied on customers purchasing movies to watch on their website, stopping by to purchase concessions, and most recently, renting out their two auditoriums for private screenings.
EMBED More News Videos

For the first time since March, the Cameo Art House Theatre opened its doors to sell snacks and drinks to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



To create a safe environment, Throssel tells ABC11 that staff has blocked off certain rows in both auditoriums to enforce social distancing and maintain 30 percent capacity.

Their main screen will be able to hold 30 to 40 people, while the upstairs option will seat around 20.

The movie theater, which predominantly shows independent films, will also provide hand sanitizer and clean surfaces after every film.

Throssel, who is an avid filmgoer, says Friday evening's showtimes will be the start of safely getting back to some sort of normal.

"I'm so excited to be able to go and watch them in there again," Throssel said.

The owners tell ABC11 they plan to only have showtimes on the weekend, as they continue to monitor COVID-19 metrics and patron interest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfayettevillemovie theatermoviemovie newscarolina comebackfayetteville newsreopening nc
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAROLINA COMEBACK
Why some businesses in Wake suburbs think they've seen a boom amid COVID
Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Rec makes changes for upcoming sports season
Parking spaces become outdoor seating for Apex restaurants
Optimism fills Raleigh bars, eateries on first night of eased restrictions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man rams car into 2 U.S. Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Churches rent stadiums for a socially-distant Easter Sunday service
April the Giraffe, who went viral during her 2017 pregnancy, dies
Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett talks vaccine 'inquisitiveness' on GMA
As pools open back up, instructors urge swim lessons for all
18-year-old dies using own body to shield boy from shooting
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
Show More
19-year-old shot, killed at Hillsborough shopping center; 2 arrested
More than 100M US residents at least partially vaccinated: CDC
Kneeling on George Floyd's neck 'totally unnecessary': Lieutenant
Chicago police fatally shoot 13-year-old during 'armed confrontation'
2 dead after plane crashes during gender reveal stunt
More TOP STORIES News