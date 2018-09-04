ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

FBI recovers stolen ruby slippers from 'Wizard of Oz,' ending years-long search

The famous ruby slippers seen in the "Wizard of Oz" went missing back in 2005; however, the FBI says they're back "home"

MINNEAPOLIS --
Federal authorities say they have recovered pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in "The Wizard of Oz" that were stolen from a Minnesota museum 13 years ago.

The slippers were taken from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids in August 2005 when someone went through a window and broke into the small display case. The shoes were insured for $1 million.

Four pairs of ruby slippers worn by Garland in the movie are known to exist. The shoes are made from about a dozen different materials, including wood pulp, silk thread, gelatin, plastic and glass. Most of the ruby color comes from sequins, but the bows of the shoes contain red glass beads.

Hidden History: Exploring North Carolina's Land of Oz theme park
