Festivals will mean closed roads, big crowds in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Between Caribbean Fest and Packapalooza, you may want to pack your patience if you are headed to downtown Raleigh this weekend.Hillsborough Street to the Pullen roundabout? Closed. Streets north of Hillsborough? Up to Vanderbilt? No way.What gives?It's the eighth annual Packapalooza -- basically a block party for students -- and it is set to shut down the streets surrounding N.C. State's campus.There will be 340-plus vendors, three stages, and lots of activities, performances, entertainment, and a beer garden.Parts of Fayetteville Street will close for the CaribMask Raleigh Caribbean Carnival and Parade through downtown.The eighth annual festival celebrates Caribbean culture and pride, but the fun will shut down parts of Fayetteville Street from West Davie to South Wilmington Street both Saturday and Sunday.