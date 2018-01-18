LOS ANGELES --The political exposé that sent shockwaves through Washington and appeared to rile the president himself could soon make its way to television screens.
Television rights to Michael Wolff's controversial book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" have been acquired by Endeavor Content, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.
Endeavor, a holding company formed by talent agencies William Morris Endeavor and IMG, reportedly cut a seven-figure deal with Wolff to bring the book to the small screen. Endeavor is shopping the project around to television networks.
Less than two weeks after its release, "Fire and Fury" still tops both the New York Times' nonfiction best sellers list and Amazon's best sellers list. According to the Associated Press, combined e-book, audio and hardcover sales now top 500,000. More than 1 million hardcover copies are in print.
The book details Wolff's account of the first nine months of Trump's administration. It claims to reveal what Trump's staff really thinks of him, why FBI director James Comey was fired, and what the administration has in common with the movie "The Producers," among other sensational topics.
Despite the book's commercial success, aspects of Wolff's reporting have been called into question after various media outlets uncovered factual errors in the text.
"A bigger problem with 'Fire and Fury,' however, is that by any standard of sound journalism it has big problems with transparency and sourcing," Politifact said of the book.
Trump has repeatedly denounced the book on Twitter, calling it "full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don't exist."
"Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job," Trump tweeted on Jan. 5.
Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad! https://t.co/mEeUhk5ZV9— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018
Endeavor Content has not yet responded to a request for comment.