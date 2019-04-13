Arts & Entertainment

Fire erupts at Coachella Music Festival

INDIO, Calif. -- Chaos at the Coachella Music Festival Friday night as flames erupt in the campground near the Indio, California venue.

Witnesses said they heard explosions before the public showers went up in flames.

Video posted on social media showing the massive fire engulfing the structure.

Fire fighters responding blocked the area and urged everyone to leave. Luckily no one was injured.

The Riverside County Fire Department now saying the fire was due to a mechanical failure of the heating unit used for water.

Officials say the fire is now out.

The festival is expected to continue as scheduled with Ariana Grande expected to headline on Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniafirecoachella
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News