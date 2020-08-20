Arts & Entertainment

Avengers Campus moves closer to completion with arrival of Quinjet at Disney California Adventure

Recently released photos offer a first look at the new addition that's landed at the Marvel-themed land.
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Avengers, assemble!

Construction on the eagerly anticipated Avengers Campus attraction at Disney California Adventure is moving right along, newly released photos show.

Although the Disneyland Resort theme parks remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, crews have resumed their work at the Anaheim location.

The new Marvel-themed land is replacing A Bug's Land, which was based on the hit animated film "A Bug's Life."

Watch: Park-goers capture striking lightning footage at Walt Disney World
EMBED More News Videos

Park-goers at Walt Disney World captured striking footage of lightning at the Florida theme park on Monday evening.


The campus includes the Avengers Quinjet and Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure.

Josh D'Amaro, Disney's chairman of parks, experience and products, shared the behind-the-scenes images on his Instagram account Wednesday. Joining D'Amaro in the photos are Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock, and several Imagineers.

It's not clear when the Disneyland Resort will be allowed to reopen.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland Resort and ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countytheme parkdisneycomic bookdisneylandmarvel
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UNC-Chapel Hill pauses undergraduate classes until Wednesday
Live: Democratic National Convention wraps with Joe Biden
Wife of man killed by CCSO deputy says she asked VA for help
NC Democrats excited for last night of DNC
LATEST: NC State identifies 2 additional COVID-19 clusters
'Buyer protected' used car scam rampant online
Cyclist attacked on Raleigh greenway dies
Show More
Hackers disrupt NC school districts during online classes
Shift to new data system causes COVID-19 data confusion
2 tropical depressions expected to become named storms soon
Double amputee rowing through life despite COVID-19 pandemic
NC State to move classes online due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News