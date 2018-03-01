ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

First female Oscar nominee for cinematography hopes women continue to make strides in film

EMBED </>More Videos

Rachel Morrison, first female Oscar nominee for cinematography, hopes women in top positions in Hollywood becomes the norm. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES --
Cinematographer Rachel Morrison is the first woman in the Oscars' 90-year history to be nominated in her field.

"My reaction was actually 'how could it have been 90 years?'" said Morrison.

As the first female nominee, Morrison is aware of those who came before her as well as those still trying to break through.

"There's been so much great work by female DP's (directors of photography) in decades past, but I am excited by the premise that this has been encouraging for so many other women and that hopefully it'll get more people behind the camera and hopefully this will be the beginning of the first of many," said Morrison. "It makes me hopeful for a future where it's commonplace and not an anomaly anymore."

Morrison followed up her work on "Mudbound" with a little film you may have heard of -- "Black Panther."

"Yeah, I mean they really couldn't be any more different, and I couldn't be any more proud of both of them," she said.

The Oscar nominee hopes with the financial success last year of several female-centered films like "Wonder Woman," studios hear this as a wake-up call.

"If this is an industry that's ultimately driven by economy, you just look at exactly that, and it should hopefully lead to more women-led films," said Morrison. "I guess the proof is in the numbers."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovieOscarsmoviesaward showshollywood
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
More News