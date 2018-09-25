A rising rapper known for his hot rhymes wasn't able to take the heat from a simple bag of snacks.
Rapper Lil Xan posted a video on Instagram to his 5 million followers on Monday, chronicling a recent trip to the hospital.
Showing off his hospital bracelet, Xan, whose real name is Diego Leanos, said in the video that popular Flamin' Hot Cheetos did him in.
"I just want everybody to know I was in the hospital not due to any drugs. But I guess I ate too many Hot Cheetos," Xan said through chuckles. "And it ripped something in my stomach open a little bit and I puked a little blood. So we good."
Xan seemingly didn't let the Cheetos ruin his mood as he excitedly told his fans he's still heading on the road for a tour coming soon.
"Also be careful, Hot Cheetos are one hell of a drug," Xan stated in his video caption.
