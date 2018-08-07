Food and drink events worth finding in Raleigh this week

History a la Carte: Magic Beans

When it comes to gastronomical delights, there's plenty to do in Raleigh this week. From chocolate history to a brewpub tour, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.---On Wednesday afternoon at the North Carolina Museum of History, chocolate expert and Escazu Chocolates cofounder Hallot Parson will give a free talk about the natural history of chocolate, starting with the international farms that grow the beans and ending in the preparation process at their shop.Wednesday, August 8, 12-1 p.m.North Carolina Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St.FreeThis bar tour from Brewed Clues is part dinner theatre mystery, part pub crawl and part blind taste-testing of craft beer. Teams of up to eight can work together to solve the case and identify the beers.4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday300 Pace St., Oakwood$19 for one or $72 for four (22 percent discount off regular price); Designated Drivers are freeAt the Oak & Dagger Public House, the Brewery Experience Package includes three four-ounce samples of beer per person, a pint glass, and a shared plate. The beer on offer ranges from Mil's Pils Czech Pilsner, to Acquiescence IPA, to McCabe's Not Irish Stout.11:30 a.m.-11:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m. Sunday18 Seaboard Ave., Central Raleigh$26 for two (30 percent discount off regular price) or $47 for four (36 percent discount off regular price)At the Boylan Bridge Brewpub, this 30-minute brewery tour takes customers through the beer-making process before tasting six original beers and providing them with souvenir glasses.Hourly starting at 4 p.m. Thursday-Friday, hourly starting at 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday201 S. Boylan Ave., University$31 for four; $47 for six; $63 for eight; $78 for ten (up to 61 percent discount off regular price)