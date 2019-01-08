ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

﻿Former Ft. Bragg soldier has Purple Heart, Bronze Star and now $200K lottery prize

EMBED </>More Videos

Fort Bragg veteran wins big lottery prize of $200,000.

By
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A former soldier with Ft. Bragg's 82nd Airborne Division has won a $200,000 North Carolina lottery prize.

Howard Smack is a decorated 30-year military veteran who has been awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Smack said he wants to save his lottery windfall.

"When you've served in the military as long as I have," Smack said, "you always have a short-term and a long-term plan. This couldn't come at a better time. Last year was a rough one. My father finally got a kidney after being on dialysis for years, so I've had to be there for him. This is such a blessing."

Smack purchased three $5 Mega Millions/Powerball scratch-off tickets in Elizabeth City.

"I just had that feeling and I went for it," Smack said. "I couldn't believe it when I won. I may have screamed, just a little bit, I was so excited."

After taxes, he took home $141,501. Smack said he plans to save the money so he can be prepared for whatever happens in the future.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlotteryfort bragg newssoldiersFort BraggNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Kevin Hart apologizes again amid Oscars hosting conversation
Persistent woman causes drama on night 1 of 'The Bachelor'
Colton talks about meeting 30 women on 'The Bachelor'
Who will Colton pick? Join 'The Bachelor' Fantasy League
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Snow this weekend: Why did the snow icon on my weather app move
Scheduling hearing held for man accused of killing Hania Aguilar
Man seriously injured in shooting at The Oaks Apartments
Future of Durham courthouse Confederate statue up for debate Tuesday
Prowler spent three hours licking doorbell at California home
'Shame!' Parents, alumni blast Granville County school consolidation decision
Student shot while getting off school bus in Charlotte
Trump to address nation amid government shutdown
Show More
Family of wrongfully accused man in shooting of 7-year-old speaks out
Residents angry as Wake commissioners OK sale of Crooked Creek land
Paraplegic passenger says he had to scoot down plane aisle on bottom
Woman whose car was shot up in drive-by at Durham Cook Out speaks to ABC11
Apex man accused of flashing teen outside Wake County shopping center
More News