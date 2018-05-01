ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Free AMC movie ticket with Coca-Cola purchase

EMBED </>More Videos

You can get a free movie ticket to any movie you want! All you have to do is drink up! (KGO-TV)

How does a free movie ticket sound?

"Avengers" Infinity War" is out in theaters and now you can get a free movie ticket to see it or any other movie you'd like.

All you have to do is drink up!

RELATED: $5 movie tickets offered Tuesdays at AMC Theatres

In this case water, soda, lemonade or any other drink from the Coca-Cola Freestyle dispenser at AMC Theatres.

You buy two drinks and get one free ticket.

Just make sure to download the free Coca-Cola Freestyle app and scan the barcode on the machine at participating theaters.

Click here for the deal.

The offer ends on May 31.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviefree stuffmovie theaterticketshollywood
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
$5 movie tickets offered Tuesdays at AMC
MoviePass changes: Fewer movies per month, same movie only once
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News