If you're looking for more summertime fun for the kiddos that doesn't cost much, then you're in luck.
Several theatres in the Triangle-area are offering discounted movies all summer long.
Regal Cinemas started its Summer Movie Express.
Admission is only $1 for the featured movies playing Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
A portion of the proceeds goes to the Will Rogers Institute.
A list of participating locations can be found online.
