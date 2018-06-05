ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Regal Cinemas offering $1 movies all summer long

Enjoy some of your favorite movies for just $1! (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

If you're looking for more summertime fun for the kiddos that doesn't cost much, then you're in luck.

Several theatres in the Triangle-area are offering discounted movies all summer long.

Regal Cinemas started its Summer Movie Express.

Admission is only $1 for the featured movies playing Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

A portion of the proceeds goes to the Will Rogers Institute.

A list of participating locations can be found online.
