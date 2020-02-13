lgbtq

Queer Freeform original movie 'The Thing About Harry' is the "new normal" rom-com

By Karl Schmid
LOS ANGELES -- "Grey's Anatomy" star Jake Borelli stars alongside Niko Terho in a new romantic comedy that just happens to be queer.

"The Thing About Harry" follows high school enemies, uber-jock Harry (Niko Terho) and out-and-proud Sam (Jake Borelli), who are forced to share a car ride to their Missouri hometown for a friend's engagement party on Valentine's Day. Things take a turn when Sam learns Harry has come out. Stuck spending the night together in a roadside motel, Harry and Sam begin to develop a deep friendship, with neither admitting a potential romance may be brewing, leaving them wondering if one road trip could change the rest of their lives

The film features a diverse (and queer-inclusive) cast and creative team. In addition to Borelli and Terho, the movie also features "Dancing With The Stars" alum Karamo Brown and is co-written and directed by Peter Page of "The Fosters."


"The Thing About Harry" will allow Borelli to reflect a different, and more humorous, side of the queer coming-of-age experience in his work. The Ohio-born actor came out as gay in November 2018 after a "Grey's Anatomy" episode in which his character, Dr. Levi Schmitt, experienced his first same-sex kiss.

"I knew that as a gay guy myself, I needed to come out to everyone so that when I entered a dialogue around this story, I could be as authentic as possible," Borelli told On The Red Carpet's Karl Schmid. "I'm in a position right now where I have a platform, and I think it's really important to be honest and to put myself out there so that other people don't feel as alone."

"The Thing About Harry" premiers on Saturday, February 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on Freeform.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesgrey's anatomylgbtqromancegayroad trippersfreeformlgbtq prideromantic comedymovielgbt
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ
Students sue to block transgender athletes from girls sports
Dwyane Wade supports 12-year-old son coming out as trans
VIDEO: Iowa voter pulls support for Buttigieg after learning he's gay
Volunteers prep for 4th annual Women's March on Raleigh
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Bring Faye home': Push to find missing SC girl intensifies
Raleigh man billed $500 for tolls after license plate duplicated
Thunderstorms, gusty winds possible today
17-year-old killed in Raleigh shooting
Durham men said they opened door, were shot by people wearing masks
Workers, advocates push for $15 minimum wage in NC
Presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg to visit Raleigh
Show More
LIST: Last-minute ideas for Valentine's Day this weekend
Video: 9-year-old helps save drowning toddler
Can you believe how much Millennials are spending on Valentine's Day?
LeBron James' I Promise school gives students free tuition
Water shoots out of ground, pelts Durham house
More TOP STORIES News