Arts & Entertainment

"Fresh Off the Boat" canceled after 6 seasons

BURBANK, Calif. -- The ABC comedy "Fresh Off the Boat" starring Randall Park and Constance Wu will end its six season run. ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke announced Friday the show will wrap up with an hour-long series finale on Feb. 21, 2020.

"We couldn't be prouder of this game-changing show and the impact it has had on our cultural landscape," said Burke. "The success of 'Fresh Off the Boat' has helped pave the way for inclusion throughout the industry."

"Fresh Off the Boat" premiered in 2015 and centered on the Huangs, a Taiwanese-American family that relocated from Washington D.C. to Orlando, Florida. It was the first broadcast sitcom focused on an Asian-American family since Margaret Cho's "All American Girl" in 1994.

Controversy marred the sitcom's renewal announcement last spring when Wu tweeted she was "literally crying" about the season six pick-up. She later clarified she wasn't upset about the show being renewed; rather, she had to give up another project because of it.

EMBED More News Videos

Constance Wu from "Fresh Off the Boat" stars in "Crazy Rich Asians."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcomedytelevisionabc
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CDC says Vitamin E acetate, THC may be to blame for vaping-related illnesses
Raleigh pedestrian killed, driver charged with DWI
Freeze Warning in effect until Saturday morning
Gov. Cooper vetoes 4 bills, calls for budget compromise
City of Durham wants your feedback on scooters
People puzzled by peculiar texts, and no one can say why
WEEKEND EVENTS: Holly Day Fair, Veterans Day 5K & food truck rodeo
Show More
Man killed in crash involving 4 vehicles on Hammond Road identified
Boss lets workers carry guns after terrifying robbery
Suspect arrested weeks after disappearance of Alabama student
Quidditch championship comes to Goldsboro
Woman in wheelchair looks to win Miss North Carolina pageant
More TOP STORIES News