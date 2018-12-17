ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Fresh Prince' star sues maker of video games over his dance

EMBED </>More Videos

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Alfonso Ribeiro is suing the creators of Fortnite and NBA 2K for using his famous dance on the popular video games.

LOS ANGELES --
"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Alfonso Ribeiro is suing the creators of Fortnite and NBA 2K for using his famous dance on the popular video games.

In separate lawsuits filed Monday in federal court, Ribeiro alleges that Fortnite-maker Epic Games and 2K Sports-creator Take-Two Interactive used his dance dubbed "The Carlton Dance" without permission or credit.

Ribeiro's dance was popularized through his character, Carlton Banks, on the 1990s sitcom.

Ribeiro says North Carolina-based Epic Games and Delaware-based Take Two used his dance he first performed on a 1991 "Fresh Prince" episode. He's asking for a judge's order to stop both games from using his moves.

Ribeiro says he is currently in the middle of copyrighting the dance.

Epic Games and Take Two spokesmen didn't respond to requests for comment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttheftcrimeNBACalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
4 events to check out in Durham this week | Hoodline
Pete Davidson OK after alarming Instagram post: NYPD
'The Sound of Music to air on ABC Dec. 16
African American Cultural Celebration to be held in January
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
New Robeson Co. Sheriff on overlooked evidence in Hania Aguilar case: 'It angers me'
Durham Police release footage of high-speed chase that killed innocent driver
Durham police release body cam footage of deadly officer-involved shooting
2 charged after multiple people shot during birthday party in Durham
Four members of same family arrested for shoplifting at Raleigh Belk store
VIDEO: Air Force sergeant surprises daughters at Raleigh school
Durham Police: 22-year-old arrested after man found shot dead on Guess Road
Man traveling to all 50 states comes to Raleigh, brings Christmas to the homeless
Show More
Trump reviewing case of former Fort Bragg soldier charged with murder
School hosts 'Adulting Day' to teach students real life skills
Infant dropped twice during domestic dispute in Raleigh, police say
Surveillance video shows thief snatching gifts from Garner porch
Deer poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi'
More News