From Asheville to Nashville: Luke Combs helps gear up for the CMAs

By
NASHVILLE (WTVD) -- The Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville was packed Wednesday morning as Good Morning America broadcast live from the venue.

North Carolina native Luke Combs performed at the Wildhorse, as Music City geared up for the Country Music Association Awards later in the evening.

Combs, an Asheville native, is nominated for three CMA Awards this year.

This year, the CMA Awards will celebrate the legacy of women in country music. Carrie Underwood is hosting along with Reba McEntire and country legend Dolly Parton.

Maddie and Tae are nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year. They'll be performing Wednesday night.

"Our performance is going to be a lot of fun," Taylor Dye told ABC11. "We're performing with about five or six other acts so we're all going to be telling the same story and it's a beautiful song.

We can't really tell much about the song. It's supposed to be very secret," she added. "But from that, you can tell that it's going to be a good performance."

Country artist Trace Adkins said he is most excited about seeing Parton.

"When Dolly walks on stage, when Dolly walks in the room, when Dolly walks in the building, she just lights the whole place up," Adkins told ABC11. "She is a jewel and a treasure for the country music industry."

Viewers can stream "On The Red Carpet at the CMA Awards" beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT at OnTheRedCarpet.com.
Live coverage airs on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT | 6:30 p.m. CT. The 2019 CMA Awards will air Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
