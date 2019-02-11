Fun family and learning events in Durham this week

Carolina Parent Summer & Track-Out Camp Fair

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From paintball to violin lessons, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.---This Sunday, join Carolina Parent to learn about day and overnight camps as well as educational programs for the kids this summer. The gathering will feature opportunities from across the region and giveaways, including free access to camps, and more.Sunday, Feb. 17, noon-4 p.m.Sheraton Imperial Hotel Raleigh-Durham Airport at Research Triangle Park, 4700 Emperor Blvd.FreeSpend a day paintballing with Xtreme Kombat. The organization is offering more than 60 percent off all-day paintball packages that include access to various paintball fields and full equipment rental with 200 rounds of paintballs and unlimited air refills.Xtreme Kombat, 7460 Highway 98 Wake Forest Road$19.99 (64 percent discount off regular price)Jump passes for Sky Zone Durham are now on offer for up to 35 percent off. The indoor trampoline park offers dodge ball, basketball, a foam zone and more.Sky Zone Durham, 1720 Guess Road, Suite #90$24-$58 (up to 35 percent discount off regular price)Last but not least, American Home Studio is offering a deal for anyone interested in learning to play the violin. Business owner and music instructor Matt Stutzman is also conductor of the Intermediate String Orchestra at the Duke University String School. He's currently offering $25 worth of lessons for $13.American Home Studio, 2200 Dominion St.$13 (48 percent discount off regular price)