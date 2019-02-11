Fun family and learning events in Durham this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Carolina Parent Summer & Track-Out Camp Fair
This Sunday, join Carolina Parent to learn about day and overnight camps as well as educational programs for the kids this summer. The gathering will feature opportunities from across the region and giveaways, including free access to camps, and more.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, noon-4 p.m.
Where: Sheraton Imperial Hotel Raleigh-Durham Airport at Research Triangle Park, 4700 Emperor Blvd.
Price: Free
64 percent off paintballing at Xtreme Kombat
Spend a day paintballing with Xtreme Kombat. The organization is offering more than 60 percent off all-day paintball packages that include access to various paintball fields and full equipment rental with 200 rounds of paintballs and unlimited air refills.
Where: Xtreme Kombat, 7460 Highway 98 Wake Forest Road
Price: $19.99 (64 percent discount off regular price)
More than 30 percent off jump passes at Sky Zone Durham
Jump passes for Sky Zone Durham are now on offer for up to 35 percent off. The indoor trampoline park offers dodge ball, basketball, a foam zone and more.
Where: Sky Zone Durham, 1720 Guess Road, Suite #90
Price: $24-$58 (up to 35 percent discount off regular price)
Nearly 50 percent off group violin lessons with American Home Studio
Last but not least, American Home Studio is offering a deal for anyone interested in learning to play the violin. Business owner and music instructor Matt Stutzman is also conductor of the Intermediate String Orchestra at the Duke University String School. He's currently offering $25 worth of lessons for $13.
Where: American Home Studio, 2200 Dominion St.
Price: $13 (48 percent discount off regular price)
