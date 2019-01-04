ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fun family and learning events in Fayetteville this week

Photo: roya ann miller/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From rock climbing to paintball, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
---

Rock Climbing Class and Two-Week Pass





Learn the basics of rock climbing at Triangle Rock Club. After the initial instructional course, participants can then practice on their own for two weeks. This deal is available for one or two people.

Where: 5213 Raeford Road, Douglas Byrd
Price: $33 for One (65 percent discount off regular price); $56 for Two (71 percent discount off regular price).

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Paintball Tickets




Paintball Tickets offers a variety of paintball fields. Participants try to take down their opponents during open-play sessions, which include the gun and mask. Paintballs and air refills are not included in this deal and must be purchased at the field.

Where: 5319 Yadkin Road, Westover
Price: $9.75 for Two (84 percent discount off regular price). Other deals are available.

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Art Studio Activities at KidCreate Studio





KidCreate Studio offers professional art instruction to children. The studio hosts art classes, camps and birthday-themed parties. This deal is for a weekly art class.

Where: 434 Westwood Shopping Center
Price: $39.50 for One (28 percent discount off regular price). Other deals are available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Scavenger Challenge from Zombie Scavengers





Teams use smartphones to search the city for supplies that will allow them to survive a zombie apocalypse. This is a family friendly event. Kids 12 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.

Where: 1 Market Square, Downtown Fayetteville
Price: $15.50 for One Team (61 percent discount off regular price). Other deals are available.

Click here for more details, and to get this deal
