Fun family and learning events in Raleigh this week

Photo: Jyotirmoy Gupta/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From a day-long celebration of African-American culture to discounted karate classes, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

---

18th Annual African-American Cultural Celebration at North Carolina Museum of History





Kick off Black History Month at a day-long celebration at the North Carolina Museum of History this Saturday. The program will feature more than 75 entertainers and presenters, including musicians, storytellers, dancers, authors, artists, chefs and more.

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Where: North Carolina Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

More than 50 percent off self-guided scavenger hunts





Get lost and found with a discounted experience through ScavengerHunt.com. The company is currently offering more than 50 percent off self-guided hunts for two, four or six people.

Price: $22-$55 (up to 54 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 60 percent off karate classes for kids at Saint-Cyr Dojo





Saint-Cyr Dojo is currently offering 40-60 percent off one-month class packages for one to two children. Each session begins with meditation before diving into the fundamentals of karate.

Where: Saint-Cyr Dojo, 916 Rock Quarry Road
Price: $57.50-$80 (up to 60 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
