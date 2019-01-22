Fun family and learning events in Raleigh this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
18th Annual African-American Cultural Celebration at North Carolina Museum of History
Kick off Black History Month at a day-long celebration at the North Carolina Museum of History this Saturday. The program will feature more than 75 entertainers and presenters, including musicians, storytellers, dancers, authors, artists, chefs and more.
When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Where: North Carolina Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St.
Price: Free
More than 50 percent off self-guided scavenger hunts
Get lost and found with a discounted experience through ScavengerHunt.com. The company is currently offering more than 50 percent off self-guided hunts for two, four or six people.
Price: $22-$55 (up to 54 percent discount off regular price)
Up to 60 percent off karate classes for kids at Saint-Cyr Dojo
Saint-Cyr Dojo is currently offering 40-60 percent off one-month class packages for one to two children. Each session begins with meditation before diving into the fundamentals of karate.
Where: Saint-Cyr Dojo, 916 Rock Quarry Road
Price: $57.50-$80 (up to 60 percent discount off regular price)
