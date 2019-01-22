Fun family and learning events in Raleigh this week

18th Annual African-American Cultural Celebration at North Carolina Museum of History

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From a day-long celebration of African-American culture to discounted karate classes, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.---Kick off Black History Month at a day-long celebration at the North Carolina Museum of History this Saturday. The program will feature more than 75 entertainers and presenters, including musicians, storytellers, dancers, authors, artists, chefs and more.Saturday, Jan. 26, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.North Carolina Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St.FreeGet lost and found with a discounted experience through ScavengerHunt.com. The company is currently offering more than 50 percent off self-guided hunts for two, four or six people.$22-$55 (up to 54 percent discount off regular price)Saint-Cyr Dojo is currently offering 40-60 percent off one-month class packages for one to two children. Each session begins with meditation before diving into the fundamentals of karate.Saint-Cyr Dojo, 916 Rock Quarry Road$57.50-$80 (up to 60 percent discount off regular price)