The creators of Game of Thrones will soon be trading in those swords for lightsabers.
Lucasfilm just announced a new series of films that will be written and produced by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of Game of Thrones.
"In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we've been dreaming of it ever since," Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement. "We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete."
Game of Thrones will return in 2019 for its final season.
These films are separate from all other upcoming films in the Star Wars universe. The spinoff Solo: A Star Wars Story is out in May. The yet-to-be named Episode IX, which will continue the saga of Rey and Kylo Ren, is expected for release in late 2019. After that, the franchise has announced that Rian Johnson, who wrote and directed 2017's The Last Jedi, will helm a new trilogy that is also separate from the Skywalker saga.
The press release concludes, "No release dates have been set for the new films, and there have (thankfully) been no sightings of White Walkers around Lucasfilm."
Take a look at the films in chronological order in the video above.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warsmovie newsmovieslucasfilmdisney
entertainmentstar warsmovie newsmovieslucasfilmdisney