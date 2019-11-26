Garth Brooks announces Charlotte Concert for May 2020

Garth Brooks is returning to North Carolina and playing the Queen City for the first time in more than 22 years.Brooks will play a concert at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, May 2. Brooks' team says this will be his only date in the Carolinas.Brooks has more than 148 million records sold and is the 13-time CMA-ACM Entertainer of the Year.The show begins at 7 p.m.Tickets are available through Ticketmaster starting on Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m.