Country music star George Strait sets NRG Stadium attendance record

'KING GEORGE': He landed in Houston less than an hour before taking the stage. No rehearsals, no sound checks. Just pure country.

HOUSTON, Texas -- George Strait closed out the last night of 2019 RodeoHouston by breaking his own NRG Stadium record.

George Strait played his 30th performance in front of 80,108 fans.

NRG Stadium is the home of the NFL's Houston Texans. It has a seating capacity of 71,995 for football games. More seating can be added on the field area during concerts and other events.

"Strait's 2019 performance marks his 30th performance at the Rodeo, since 1984. To date, Strait has entertained more than 1.7 million RodeoHouston fans. This performance marks Lovett's third performance and Keen's fifth. The NRG Stadium record is separate from the Paid Rodeo/Concert attendance records, as this is a concert-only performance with additional seats on the floor of the stadium," NRG said in a release.

