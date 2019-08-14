television

Company to pay superfan $1,000 to watch 25 hours of 'Friends'

In honor of the 25th anniversary of the sitcom 'Friends,' one company is looking for a superfan to watch 25 hours for $1,000, prizes and a year-long Netflix subscription.

Frontier Bundles will pay one fan $1,000 to watch roughly a third of the whole series.

The chosen fan will also get a 'Friends' Fandom Fun Pack consisting of a 'Friends' t-shirt, Central Perk mug, popcorn, treats and a 12-month Netflix subscription.

Applications are open through Sept. 3.

You can apply here.
