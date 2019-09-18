halloween

Company will pay fan $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies before Halloween

Calling all Halloween enthusiasts! One company is looking for a fan of all things spooky to watch 13 films based on Stephen King novels for $1,300.

USDish.com wants one (un)lucky fan to binge-watch the following movies:

  • Carrie (original or 2013 remake)

  • Children of the Corn

  • Christine

  • Creepshow

  • Cujo

  • Dreamcatcher


  • It (original or 2017 remake)

  • The Mist

  • Pet Sematary (original or 2019 remake)

  • Salem's Lot

  • The Shining


  • Thinner

  • Misery

    • In addition to the $1,300, the fan will get a Stephen King survival kit consisting of a flashlight, blanket, snacks, Amazon gift card and a FitBit to track those jump scares.

    Applications are open through Oct. 15.

    You can apply here.
    More TOP STORIES News