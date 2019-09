Company will pay fan $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies before Halloween

Carrie (original or 2013 remake)

Children of the Corn

Christine

Creepshow

Cujo

Dreamcatcher

It (original or 2017 remake)

The Mist

Pet Sematary (original or 2019 remake)

Salem's Lot

The Shining

Thinner

Misery

Calling all Halloween enthusiasts! One company is looking for a fan of all things spooky to watch 13 films based on Stephen King novels for $1,300.USDish.com wants one (un)lucky fan to binge-watch the following movies:In addition to the $1,300, the fan will get a Stephen King survival kit consisting of a flashlight, blanket, snacks, Amazon gift card and a FitBit to track those jump scares.Applications are open through Oct. 15.You can apply here