Company will pay fan $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies before Halloween

Calling all Halloween enthusiasts! One company is looking for a fan of all things spooky to watch 13 films based on Stephen King novels for $1,300.
USDish.com wants one (un)lucky fan to binge-watch the following movies:Carrie (original or 2013 remake)Children of the CornChristineCreepshowCujoDreamcatcherIt (original or 2017 remake)The MistPet Sematary (original or 2019 remake)Salem's LotThe ShiningThinnerMisery
In addition to the $1,300, the fan will get a Stephen King survival kit consisting of a flashlight, blanket, snacks, Amazon gift card and a FitBit to track those jump scares.
Applications are open through Oct. 15.
You can apply here
.
