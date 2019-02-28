american idol

'American Idol' returns with Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on March 3

EMBED <>More Videos

The contestants on this season's ''American Idol'' rocked out to Queen's ''Don't Stop Me Now'' to celebrate the upcoming season.

Updated an hour ago
Don't stop them now: Fans got a look at some of the contestants of the upcoming season of American Idol in which they rocked out to a Queen classic.

Judge Katy Perry expressed her pride on Instagram for the "glowed up" contestants she first met last summer. She wrote that the singers were so good during the promo, which aired during the Oscars, that she thought the music video was part of the ceremony.

The judges sat down with Good Morning America this week to talk about the show's 17th season.

EMBED More News Videos

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie talk about the contestants on the new season of ''American Idol'' and about their relationship with each other as judges.


Lionel Richie said he was especially impressed by the attitude and professionalism of the younger contestants.

"I know what I was doing at 15, and it wasn't standing and saying, 'Give me the ball,'" he said. "It's really quite amazing, the talent and the level."

Some of the Idol hopefuls from the previous season will be back for more, the judges confirmed. Perry said they "took their pop star vitamins" before giving it another shot.

"It's just so fun to watch them grow. That's the beauty," judge Luke Bryan added. "We try to grow every day as artists, judges, songwriters. To watch these kids in their infancy start growing in front of our eyes is so inspiring."

The judges said they wanted to help the top contestants understand that in the end there can only be one winner, but their placement may not dictate what they do down the road.

Bringing it full circle, Perry brought up two prominent past Idol contestants who weren't winners.

"Look for instance: What a good thing about being on the Oscars. Adam Lambert! Jennifer Hudson!" she said. "That's proof. Isn't that proof?"

RELATED: Queen, Adam Lambert rock the 2019 Oscars opening

American Idol, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, returns Sunday, March 3, at 8 p.m. ET|7 p.m. CT on ABC. Premiere week will continue on Wednesday, March, 6 at 8 p.m. ET|7 p.m. CT.

After that, Idol will air on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET|7 p.m. CT.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcompetitiontelevisionlionel richiesingingmusicabcryan seacrestkaty perryluke bryanamerican idol
AMERICAN IDOL
Triangle residents head to Charlotte for 'American Idol' auditions
Perspective: American Idol runner-up Clark Beckham judges Miss NC
Next season's 'American Idol' bus tour dates announced
And the next 'American Idol' is...
TOP STORIES
First child among 98 flu deaths reported in North Carolina this season
Updated 3 hours ago
NC lawmakers file bill seeking $2 billion school construction bonds
Grammy-winning producer brings life experience, history to NC classroom
Updated 2 hours ago
Raleigh ranks 3rd best in quality of life in the world, study says
Sanford mom arrested after impersonating daughter in court, sheriff says
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Updated an hour ago
Driver crashes in Durham while trying to escape arrest, deputies say
Show More
Wake County to host job fair for teachers
Dog's personality reflects owner's traits, study says
Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, school warns
First responders jump into creek, pull driver from crashed truck
World's smallest baby goes home from Japan hospital
More TOP STORIES News