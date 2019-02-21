Getaway alert: Travel from Raleigh to Las Vegas on a budget

The self-proclaimed Entertainment Capital of the World has a thriving Downtown Arts District, several museums, dozens of parks and a world-class center for the performing arts. Its iconic casino-hotels offer extensive shopping, dining, pools and spas, live shows and nightlife. And it was named one of the New York Times' top destinations for 2019, with a much-anticipated Lady Gaga residency sealing the deal.
Thankfully, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between Raleigh and Las Vegas. We pulled from travel site Skyscanner to provide you with a short list of flights and hotels handpicked with the trendy adventurer in mind.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
Cheapest Las Vegas flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between Raleigh and Las Vegas are if you leave on March 26 and return from Nevada on March 28. Frontier Airlines currently has roundtrip tickets for $155.
Frontier Airlines also has tickets at that price point in April. If you fly out of Raleigh on April 2 and return from Las Vegas on April 6, Frontier Airlines can get you there and back for $155 roundtrip.
Top Las Vegas hotels
To plan your accommodations, here are some of Las Vegas's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Bellagio Las Vegas (3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking to splurge on top quality, consider The Bellagio Las Vegas. The hotel has a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $149.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
There's also the 4.6-star rated The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Rooms are currently set at $140/night.
The Mansion at MGM Grand (3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South)
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, try The Mansion at MGM Grand. With a 4.8-star rating on Skyscanner, the hotel's rooms are currently listed for $70/night.
Situated near the airport, this Las Vegas hotel is also close to the Bali Hai Golf Club and the Thomas and Mack Center. Another nearby attraction is the Sands Expo Convention Center.
Top picks for dining and drinking
Don't miss Las Vegas' food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are two of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.
Mon Ami Gabi (3655 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
One of Las Vegas's most popular restaurants is Mon Ami Gabi, which has an average of 4.5 stars out of 86 reviews on Skyscanner.
"This is my favorite restaurant in Las Vegas and surprisingly very well priced. Grab a seat on the patio to see the Bellagio fountains," wrote visitor Anna.
Wicked Spoon Buffet (The Chelsea Tower, 3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Level 2)
Also worth considering is the Wicked Spoon Buffet, with 4.3 stars from 92 reviews.
"This is the best buffet I've ever been to," wrote Katie. "Everything is well made with quality ingredients, and there are multiple vegetarian choices as well."
Featured local attractions
Las Vegas is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are a couple of popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
Las Vegas Strip (Las Vegas Boulevard)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is the Las Vegas Strip, with 4.6 stars out of 791 reviews.
With over 30 major casinos along with world-class entertainment venues, this is the heart of Las Vegas.
"This is a nice walk for the adventurous. We started at Mandalay Bay and walked to the Stratosphere at 3 a.m. It was nice walking on less crowded streets and seeing all the sights," wrote visitor Karen.
Fountains at Bellagio (3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Then, there's the Fountains at Bellagio. The attraction has 4.6 stars from 686 reviews.
Fountains shoot 250 feet into the air to the accompaniment of a symphony every 30 minutes until 7 p.m. After that, the display happens every 15 minutes.
This story was created automatically using flight, hotel, and local attractions data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.