Getaway alert: Travel from Raleigh to Tbilisi on the cheap

It's more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from Raleigh to Tbilisi in the next few months, and the prices aren't too shabby.
So if you're looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
Flight deals to Tbilisi
Currently, the cheapest flights between Raleigh and Tbilisi are if you leave on Feb. 20 and return from Georgia on March 6. Turkish Airlines currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $657.
There are also deals to be had in June. If you fly out of Raleigh on June 1 and return from Tbilisi on June 15, jetBlue can get you there and back for $954 roundtrip.
Top Tbilisi hotels
To plan your accommodations, here are two of Tbilisi's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.
The Radisson Blu Iveria Hotel (Rose Revolution Square 1)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking to splurge on top quality, consider The Radisson Blu Iveria Hotel, Tbilisi. The hotel has a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $239.
Set in the heart of Tbilisi, this hotel is close to the Tbilisi Opera and Ballet Theatre and Kashveti Church.
The Tbilisi Marriott Hotel (Rustaveli Avenue 13)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
A pricer alternative is The Tbilisi Marriott Hotel. Rooms are currently set at $250/night.
"Historic hotel in the center of Tbilisi. Great restaurant and terrace in the summer -- nice gym and great service," wrote visitor George.
Featured Tbilisi restaurants
Don't miss Tbilisi's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a couple of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.
Machakhela (23 Tumaniani St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Machakhela, which has an average of 4.7 stars out of 19 reviews on Skyscanner.
"This was our first attempt with Georgian food, and it was exquisite," wrote visitor Mitchell. "The place was crowded when we got there, but definitely worth the wait for food."
Coffeesta (Rustaveli Avenue)
Don't forget the essentials: where to get your coffee fix. For a popular option, check out Coffeesta, with 4.4 stars from five reviews.
"The coffee here is great, but what I really love is the location right on Rustaveli Avenue," wrote reviewer Robert. "Try to grab a seat outside if you can and enjoy the amazing people watching!"
Featured local attractions
Tbilisi is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are some popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
Ananuri
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
The top-rated visitor attraction in Tbilisi, according to Skyscanner, is Ananuri.
"Wonderfully preserved ancient fort," wrote visitor Maria. "There are many spots with a beautiful view. If you like to get the best photos, go either to the middle of the bridge or climb into the tower."
National Botanical Garden of Georgia (12 Bambis Rigi St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
National Botanical Garden of Georgia is another popular destination.
"Small but pretty botanical garden in the heart of the old town," wrote visitor Maria. "You can access it either from the upper cable car station or from a street near the old mosque."
Clock Tower (13 Ioane Shavteli St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Finally, consider checking out the Clock Tower.
"This unique structure near the entrance of Tbilisi's Old City sets the tone for the artsy and cute little world of the city's old town," wrote visitor Jenny. "It's more of a leaning tower and a steel beam seems to hold it in place."