Getaway alert: Travel from Raleigh to Vancouver on a budget

If you're looking to explore America's northern neighbor, consider Vancouver. The bustling west coast seaport, located in British Columbia, is one of Canada's densest, most ethnically diverse cities. The city is surrounded by mountains and boasts thriving art, theater and music scenes, not to mention a delicious food scene closely tied to the region's bountiful seafood offerings.
Fortunately, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between Raleigh and Vancouver on travel site Skyscanner.
Here's a list of flights, hotels, restaurants and local attractions in Vancouver to get you started.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
Flight deals to Vancouver
The cheapest flights between Raleigh and Vancouver are if you leave on April 3 and return from Canada on April 5. United currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $317.
There are also deals to be had in February. If you fly out of Raleigh on February 27 and return from Vancouver on March 3, WestJet can get you there and back for $367 roundtrip.
Top Vancouver hotels
Regarding where to stay, here are some of Vancouver's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Rosewood Hotel Georgia (801 W. Georgia St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking to splurge on top quality, consider The Rosewood Hotel Georgia. The hotel has a five-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $292.
The La Grande Residence at the Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver (845 Burrard St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
There's also the 4.7-star rated The La Grande Residence at the Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver. Rooms are currently set at $140/night.
The Sutton Place is a luxury hotel located in the center of Vancouver's shopping district, and just a few blocks away from both the business district and the Vancouver Art Gallery.
The St. Regis Hotel (602 Dunsmuir St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
A third option is The St. Regis Hotel. The 4.7-star hotel has rooms for $156/night. The St. Regis is a 65-room boutique hotel located across the street from the Skytrain; one block away from the Pacific Centre Mall; and a short walk from Robson Street, the Vancouver Art Gallery and Gastown.
Top picks for dining and drinking
Don't miss Vancouver's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.
Cafe Medina (780 Richards St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Cafe Medina, which has an average of five stars out of 16 reviews on Skyscanner.
"First off, do yourself a favor and throw your name on the wait list early," wrote visitor Julian. "The mood and setting of Medina is casual with a slight French touch. Our food was amazing!"
Cactus Club Cafe (1790 Beach Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking for a solid place to grab a drink, plan to visit Cactus Club Cafe.
"This hip and trendy bar sits right on the beach at English Bay," wrote reviewer Travis. "The staff are all young, beautiful and friendly. They have a big outdoor patio that is very popular, especially on a sunny day."
Les Faux Bourgeois (663 15th Ave. East)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Also worth considering is Les Faux Bourgeois, a French bistro. Reservations are recommended.
Top Vancouver attractions
To round out your trip, Vancouver offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are a couple of top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.
Stanley Park
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is Stanley Park.
With over eight million visitors each year, Stanley Park is one of Vancouver's top destinations for locals and tourists alike. The beautiful park is home to art events, acclaimed restaurants and world-famous landmarks like Prospect Point and the Nine O'Clock Gun. Lining Stanley Park is the seawall, a stretch of pavement next to Vancouver's waterfront that is popular for jogging, walking and skating.
"Just a lovely and massive park," wrote visitor Stephen. "You can bike, swim or just walk around and explore the bounties that nature has to offer, all under a backdrop of the city."
Granville Island Public Market (1669 Johnston St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Then, there's Granville Island Public Market.
If Granville Island is the king of Vancouver destinations, then the Public Market is the jewel in the island's crown.
"The Granville Public Market is a massive place, and you can find everything from a bar to slip into to fresh seafood to a butcher shop to old albums to whatever artistic venture beckons you," wrote visitor Stephen.