OSCARS

Going for Gold: The stars of 'Call Me By Your Name'

EMBED </>More Videos

Oscar-nominated Timothee Chalamet and actor Armie Hammer discuss the significance of "Call Me By Your Name."

By
Timothee Chalamet, one of the stars of Call Me By Your Name, is hoping they call his name on Oscar night.

"I'm stealing something that Armie (Hammer) says, but the actual joyous part of this experience is getting to shoot the film," star Chalamet said. "That was all that was expected when we signed the dotted line...this is all, these are cherries, cherries, cherries, cherries, cherries on top."

The film tells the story of a 17-year-old boy in Italy who begins a relationship with his father's colleague, as he starts to understand his emerging sexuality. And the stars quickly realized the cultural impact it could have.

"We got a message early on, on social media, of someone who said, 'I saw your film, and then I went home and I came out to my parents,'" Hammer said. "And that was sort of the first time that I saw the deep connection that certain people were feeling with the film."

It is a film that has resonated particularly with younger audiences.

"Because it's an unabashed celebration," Chalamet said. "So pictures that are celebrations that aren't gross in their cynicism and are unabashed in their joy, even Call Me By Your Name that can take a sad inflection at the end, this is what we need as audience members."

Don't miss the Oscars, Sunday, March 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbackstage with sandy kenyonsandy kenyonentertainmentOscarsoriginals
OSCARS
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
Robert Lopez achieves unprecedented 'double EGOT'
Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen at Governors Ball
Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen, suspect arrested for grand theft
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News