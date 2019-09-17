Great Wolf Lodge responds to social media buzz of location near Raleigh

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Could Great Wolf Lodge be making a splash in the Triangle? Rumors are circulating again that an indoor water park could be planted in the Garner area.There is a large parcel of land in the White Oaks community that's available. There is a sign up saying more than 300 acres is open and ready for commercial space. There have been rumblings the recreation park would be placed there.ABC11 went straight to the source to see whether a second North Carolina park is on tap.Great Wolf Lodge has several locations sprinkled around North America, both in the States and Canada.The closest ones to the Raleigh-Durham area are Charlotte and Williamsburg, Virginia."We are totally looking to expand ... not at this juncture in North Carolina," said Great Wolf Lodge spokesperson Jason Lasecki, who went on to explain there was a close proximity to the Charlotte location.Some locals are upset. They were hoping slides and wave pools would be set up in their backyard."It would bring more people out this way," said Melody McGovern."We've got Amazon coming here," said Sarah Smith. "We live just 10 minutes from here and we keep wanting more stuff to come."