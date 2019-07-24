Arts & Entertainment

'Halloween' sequels to film with Jamie Lee Curtis in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Spoiler alert: Did you think Michael Myers took his final stab at Laurie Strode in the 2018 thriller "Halloween?" Well, you'd be wrong -- obviously, because the Boogie Man never dies!

That's right Michael is coming back. In fact, a spokeswoman with producer Blumhouse Productions announced two more films in the franchise, StarNews Online reports.

"Halloween Kills" is set to be released on Oct. 16, 2020, while "Halloween Ends" is scheduled for Oct. 15, 2021.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays Laurie Strode -- Michael's main target since the 1978 film, tweeted about the announcement.

"It ain't over till the fat lady sings." Well, my friends and fans...I'm just WARMING UP," the tweet read in part.



Blumhouse, which also produced horror films like "Get Out" and "Us," said the next film will be shot in Wilmington's Port City. However, it is unclear when filming will begin.

The shoot will bring Curtis back to Wilmington. She starred in the 1999 film "Virus," which was also filmed in the area in 1996 and 1997.

