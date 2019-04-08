DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Did you throw away your shot see "Hamilton" while it was at DPAC last November? Well, now theatre lovers will get another chance.
DPAC has announced that the wildly popular musical will be returning for its 2020/2021 season.
SunTrust Broadway at DPAC members who renew their membership for the upcoming season will have first priority to purchase tickets, DPAC said on its website.
Information about individual ticket availability and show dates have not been released.
Hamilton is the story of America's founding father, Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and the new nation's first treasury secretary.
Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards last year including best musical and lead actor for Leslie Odom Jr.
Video above is from a related story.
'Hamilton' to return to DPAC in 2020/2021 season
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News