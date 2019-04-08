Arts & Entertainment

'Hamilton' to return to DPAC in 2020/2021 season

EMBED <>More Videos

Tickets for "Hamilton" at the DPAC are almost on sale!

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Did you throw away your shot see "Hamilton" while it was at DPAC last November? Well, now theatre lovers will get another chance.

DPAC has announced that the wildly popular musical will be returning for its 2020/2021 season.

SunTrust Broadway at DPAC members who renew their membership for the upcoming season will have first priority to purchase tickets, DPAC said on its website.

Information about individual ticket availability and show dates have not been released.

Hamilton is the story of America's founding father, Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and the new nation's first treasury secretary.

Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards last year including best musical and lead actor for Leslie Odom Jr.

Video above is from a related story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdurhamentertainmenthamiltondpac
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Isolated tornado possible as thunderstorms push in late Monday
Jury deliberates fate of triple murder suspect Jonathan Sander
Classroom fight death: Mom recounts girl's last days
Man accused of killing mom asked co-workers for help with alibi
Dad allegedly beat 5-year-old to death for not doing homework
NCDOT spent more than $1M on trash pickup in 2018, officials say
Bear breaks into car for gummy bears
Show More
McDonald's limits menu options after midnight
Dreamville Festival: How the event economically impacted Raleigh
VIDEO: Lion tamer attacked during circus performance in Ukraine
Texas mom convicted of selling son sentenced to 6 years
Stanford kicks out student accused of using fake credentials on application
More TOP STORIES News