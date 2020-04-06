'Hamilton' musical returns to DPAC in December 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Get ready to go ham for Ham...again! The Broadway phenomenon 'Hamilton' is coming back to DPAC.
The smash hit musical created by Lin-Manuel Miranda will have performances in Durham starting Dec. 30, 2020 and running through Jan. 24, 2021.
SEE ALSO: 'Hamilton' movie coming to theaters with original Broadway cast
'Hamilton' is a musical that tells the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton. It premiered off-Broadway in January 2015. By August, the production had been moved to Broadway.
'Hamilton' has won Tony Awards, Grammy Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
The touring production has continued to sell out across the country, including in Durham when the cast performed from Nov. 6, 2018 to Dec. 2, 2018. During that production, an Elon alum was part of the cast.
Tickets for the upcoming performance will be available starting April 13 at 10 a.m. Those tickets are only available to Season Seat Members who have renewed for the 2020/2021 season.
Information about how non-Season Seat Members can purchase tickets will be announced at a later time.
