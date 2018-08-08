ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

GO! 'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week

Hamilton is coming to the DPAC November 6 through December 2. (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Tickets for the much awaited showing of "Hamilton" at the Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC) are almost on sale!

Tickets will go on sale Saturday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. - just 8 months after the announcement was made that the musical hit was coming to Durham.

Wait, Aug. 18 ... that's 10 days away! What do I do now?

Register ahead of time!

On Wednesday, the DPAC announced tickets will go on sale but theatre-goers will have to register as a Ticketmaster Verified Fan first.



Officials said this will help cut down on scalpers and fake tickets.

The long wait for the Broadway smash hit Hamilton is almost over. The musical is coming to the Durham Performing Arts Center from November 6 through December 2.


Interested guests have until Aug. 15 to register and will be notified, Friday, Aug. 17 if they've been selected for the sale.

Prefer to buy tickets in-person?

Tickets can also be purchased at the box office, located at 123 Vivian St., starting at 10 a.m. on Aug. 18.

No overnight camping will be permitted, but it doesn't matter when you arrive because a wristband lottery will determine your place in line.

Wristbands will be given out from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on the plaza to the west of the theatre.

The musical runs from Nov. 6 - Dec. 2.

Tickets range from $78.50-$188.50, with a select number of $398.50 premium seats available.

There is a maximum number of 4 tickets per household.

The News & Observer contributed to this report.
