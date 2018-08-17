Hamilton tickets go on sale Saturday at DPAC

Tickets for Hamilton at DPAC go on sale Saturday - both online and in person."It's been sold out everywhere and just to have it here in Durham I think is super exciting," said Mike Evans. "It's like the biggest show of the decade."If you're hoping to buy tickets online, you needed to already have registered through Ticketmaster. The deadline passed for that. If you did register, that alone doesn't guarantee you'll get to buy tickets for the show, which runs November 6 through December 2.You'll be notified Friday if you're verified. And if you're randomly selected to get an access code, you'll get that code texted to you Saturday.It'll include a link to buy tickets and the code will unlock access to tickets.Make sure you don't share that code.The notification could come two to four hours before the 10 a.m. online sales begin for "Ticketmaster Verified Fans." The DPAC website said this is a way to get more tickets into the hands of patrons."We're going to log on at 10 o'clock and hope to get tickets," said Marius Marijosius, who said he and his wife registered to buy tickets online. "We're originally from New York. It's a hot show. We weren't able to see it up there so hope to see it down here."If you didn't meet the deadline for buying tickets online, you can try to buy them in person Saturday.Julie Linehan plans to wait for hours outside DPAC."I want good tickets so that's what you have to do and I'm willing to, with a good book and coffee," Linehan said.But not everyone is willing to brave the heat and lines."I'm dying to see Hamilton," Laetitia Ulick. "I'm probably going to wait until the next time it comes around just because I know the demand is going to be crazy and prices are probably going to spike. I feel like I have no chance."If you want to try to purchase tickets in person, go to the plaza to the west of DPAC to get a wristband between 7 and 8:30 Saturday morning. It is not recommended you line up before 7 a.m.You must be in line by 8:30 a.m. to get a wristband. But even if you get one, you are not guaranteed a ticket.DPAC will start calling out wristband numbers at random at 10 a.m. Once the tickets are sold, they will stop calling out numbers. Each person can purchase up to four tickets. DPAC did not say how many tickets total it is selling Saturday.Camping is not permitted.Make sure you bring a photo ID matching your credit card.Additional tickets will be sold at a later date and there will be a lottery for the tickets.For more info: