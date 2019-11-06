CMA Awards

Bachelorette Hannah Brown joins On the Red Carpet as special correspondent at CMA Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, who is a huge country music fan, will be a special guest correspondent for On The Red Carpet at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards.

As a correspondent, Hannah will join KABC entertainment reporter George Pennacchio and WABC entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon as they welcome the CMA Awards nominees, presenters, and performers on the red carpet in Nashville. Hannah is used to being in the spotlight, but this will be her first time reporting from the red carpet.

Every Monday, fans can watch Hannah compete on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" alongside pro Alan Bersten. If she makes it into the final five, the "Bachelorette" star will have to practice her dances on the road to Nashville!

Viewers can stream "On The Red Carpet at the CMA Awards" beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET | 3:30 p.m. PT at OnTheRedCarpet.com.

Live coverage airs on the ABC Owned Stations at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT | 6:30 p.m. CT

The 2019 CMA Awards will air Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityred carpet rundownhannah browndancing with the starscma awardscountry music awardsbachelorette
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CMA AWARDS
Legendary country music women to host CMA Awards
CMA Awards 2019 Sweepstakes
This girl is on fire: Maren Morris leads CMA nominations
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards winners
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy shot, suspect killed during scuffle at Cape Fear Valley hospital
2 arrested, accused of assault after Luke Bryan concert
Woman snatches child from inside stranger's car: Police
Charlotte teacher accused of sex with student dead in apparent murder-suicide
Woman stole NC State student's SUV at gunpoint: Police
Reward offered for capture of escaped 13-year-old double-murder suspect
'I'm not racist:' Instagram video shows Wake Co. coach using n-word
Show More
Cumberland County teacher buys sweatshirts for students
Durham, Chapel Hill mayors re-elected; affordable housing bond approved
Dems flip Virginia; Kentucky governor race too close to call
Woman who gave the finger to Trump's car wins election
Durham teachers protest state budget battle
More TOP STORIES News