A storied Triangle murder case could be getting some big star power behind it.
Iconic actor Harrison Ford could play the role of Michael Peterson in a new TV series documenting the trial, according to Variety. The trial was the subject of "The Staircase," a popular multi-part documentary that was released in 2004 and updated for Netflix in 2018.
Variety reports the project is currently being shopped to networks and streaming services.
Peterson, a novelist and Durham mayoral candidate, was convicted in the 2001 murder of his wife, Kathleen Peterson.
Ford is known for his work in films such as Star Wars and Raiders of the Lost Ark.
Harrison Ford could play Michael Peterson in TV series documenting Peterson murder trial: Report
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News