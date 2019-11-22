Arts & Entertainment

Harrison Ford could play Michael Peterson in TV series documenting Peterson murder trial: Report

A storied Triangle murder case could be getting some big star power behind it.

Iconic actor Harrison Ford could play the role of Michael Peterson in a new TV series documenting the trial, according to Variety. The trial was the subject of "The Staircase," a popular multi-part documentary that was released in 2004 and updated for Netflix in 2018.

Variety reports the project is currently being shopped to networks and streaming services.

Peterson, a novelist and Durham mayoral candidate, was convicted in the 2001 murder of his wife, Kathleen Peterson.

Ford is known for his work in films such as Star Wars and Raiders of the Lost Ark.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdurhamcrimemurdertelevision
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hoke Co. deputies seeking for person of interest in homicide investigation
Durham TV show creator flies to Ukraine to explore Trump impeachment questions
Alleged drunk driver in deadly crash was previously deported: DOJ
Clayton brother, sister collect blankets for families in need
Can your child choke on that toy? Do the 'toilet roll test'
Father of Carrboro HS student arrested after shooting threat surfaces
Plan for your future: How to save in a widening income disparity
Show More
'Oh my God': 911 calls reveal panic after Bladen Co. plant shooting
Another arrest in murder of man protecting mom during robbery
Unlicensed locksmiths could cost you more than your keys
Finding assisted living is getting easier, convincing parents is not
Headmaster resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations
More TOP STORIES News