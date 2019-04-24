RALEIGH (WTVD) -- If you haven't made plans for the weekend we have a treat for you.Here's your chance to view the magic of your favorite wizard in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert. This is based on the third installment of the fantasy novel written by author J.K. Rowling.Some people come to watch the film while others come in costume to just experience the live symphony.Tickets are still available for the shows Friday and Saturday night at the Duke Performing Arts Center in Raleigh.